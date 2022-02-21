Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Longview home a total loss after Saturday fire

By Jamey Boyum and Christian Terry
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 12:28 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A Longview home is being considered a total loss after a fire Saturday.

According to the Longview Fire Department, at approximately 12:54 a.m. Feb. 19, they responded to a home in the 1100 block of Clover Lane.

Firefighters arrived to find approximately 50% of the 800 square foot home on fire with flames coming through the roof. They were able to get the fire under control in about 10 minutes.

The occupants of the home had been next door visiting neighbors for about three hours at the time of the fire.

The fire department said the cause is being contributed to an overloaded electrical outlet behind the refrigerator.

The occupants were assisted by the American Red Cross. No injuries were reported.

