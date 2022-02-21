Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Ladyjacks one win away from regular season WAC title

By Caleb Beames
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 4:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The SFA Ladyjacks could claim at least a share of the WAC regular season championship on Thursday night if they can beat their longtime foe Sam Houston in Huntsville.

A win along with a Grand Canyon loss to Chicago State would give the Ladyjacks the outright regular season title and the one-seed heading into #WACVegas.

SFA is coming off of a 57-40 win over Lamar this past weekend which was their 37th-straight home win. It also pushed them to 14-0 in WAC play.

“This is the grind of February,” head coach Mark Kellogg said. “Last year we did not have that because we started later. We are going through a few things that have been different that we didn’t go through a year ago [COVID shutdown and injuries]. Obviously winning is the ultimate goal and we draw off of that.”

The Ladyjacks beat Sam 79-46 last time they met up this season. The Lady Kats started conference 0-6 but have won eight of their last nine games. They also were the last team that kept SFA from a double digit conference win, twice in the 2020-21 season.

“This is not the same team,” Kellogg said. “Coach [Ravon Justice] was on leave but now she is back. This is one of the hottest teams in the league. They are playing with so much confidence right now. They will be fired up for us so we will get with our kids and make sure they are prepared.”

Tipoff in Huntsville Thursday night is set for 6:30 p.m.

