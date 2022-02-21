Injured worker stuck on lift at Van High football stadium

VAN, Texas (KLTV) - Emergency crews are on the scene working to rescue an injured worker on a disabled lift at the Van High School football stadium.

The lift is reportedly 60 feet in the air. The Van Fire Department is on the scene as well as the Lindale Fire Department who is providing aid with multiple units including their 107 foot ladder truck.

According to a Facebook post from the Van Fire Department, crews are currently beginning the rescue process. They said the extent of the worker’s injuries is unknown at this time, but the worker has been able to communicate with others on the ground.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.