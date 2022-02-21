Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Evening Weather at your Fingertips

Very Warm/Windy through tomorrow. Sctrd showers possible as well. Cold Front Tue Night really cools us down. Some sleet possible NW areas Wed/Thu.
By Mark Scirto
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 3:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... A very warm/windy day continues into tonight with a mostly cloudy to cloudy sky. Just a few light showers are possible through midnight tonight. Chances for showers increase after midnight tonight, but only to a 30% chance. Cloudy to Mostly Cloudy skies are expected for our Tuesday along with much warmer than normal temperatures. Highs will near 80 degrees Tuesday afternoon. A cold front is expected very late on Tuesday night/early on Wednesday morning, increasing our chances for rain. Much cooler temperatures are anticipated for Wednesday. Temperatures should remain in the 40s all day on Wednesday, however it will be a little warmer over the southernmost sections of East Texas. There is a chance for some sleet to mix into the precipitation Wednesday and Thursday. Best chances still appear to from Athens to Mt. Pleasant and point north and west. A few pockets of sleet will be possible in other locations as well. No accumulations are expected at this time. The rain/sleet chances will end late on Thursday allowing for a dry and cool day on Friday. Just a few showers will be possible on Saturday and Sunday as we slowly warm up. Another very weak cold front is possible early on Monday of next week, but no precipitation is expected at this time. The coldest morning over the next 7 days appears to be on Friday...in the upper 20s. Lows should hang around in the mid 30s for Sat-Mon of next week.

