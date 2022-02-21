Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
CBP Officers seize over $18 Million in meth at South Texas port of entry

Boxes containing nearly 1,349 pounds of methamphetamine seized by CBP officers at Pharr...
Boxes containing nearly 1,349 pounds of methamphetamine seized by CBP officers at Pharr International Bridge.(U.S. Customs and Border Protection)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 8:51 AM CST
PHARR, Texas (KWTX) - Customs and Border Patrol seized over $18 million in alleged meth at the Pharr International Bridges Cargo Facility.

A commercial tractor trailer arriving from Mexico attempted to enter the county February 15 where officers referred it to a second inspection using a canine team and imaging equipment.

Officers found 1,348.83 pounds of alleged methamphetamine hidden in the trailer after a physical inspection.

“This massive methamphetamine smuggling attempt was stopped, thanks to our vigilant officers who continue to work as a team and use all available tools and resources to their full potential,” said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez.

The case remains under investigation by agents with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement-Homeland Security Investigations.

