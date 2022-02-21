CBP Officers seize over $18 Million in meth at South Texas port of entry

PHARR, Texas (KWTX) - Customs and Border Patrol seized over $18 million in alleged meth at the Pharr International Bridges Cargo Facility.

A commercial tractor trailer arriving from Mexico attempted to enter the county February 15 where officers referred it to a second inspection using a canine team and imaging equipment.

Officers found 1,348.83 pounds of alleged methamphetamine hidden in the trailer after a physical inspection.

“This massive methamphetamine smuggling attempt was stopped, thanks to our vigilant officers who continue to work as a team and use all available tools and resources to their full potential,” said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez.

The case remains under investigation by agents with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement-Homeland Security Investigations.

