Woman dies at hospital after being struck by vehicle on N. Broadway Ave.

By Gary Bass
Published: Feb. 20, 2022 at 11:00 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A 30-year-old woman who was struck by a vehicle on North Broadway Avenue Saturday night died at a local hospital later that evening.

According to a press release, Kelsey Hise, of Tyler, died at UT Health Hospital in Tyler.

The incident occurred at about 7:30 p.m. on Saturday. Tyler police officers responded to the 1200 block of N. Broadway Ave. to check out a report that a pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle.

TPD officers found Hise lying in the road. She had suffered major injuries in the collision, and there were pieces of the vehicle that struck her near her, the press release stated.

EMS personnel took Hise to the UT Health Hospital on Beckham Street.

According to the press release, no suspect information is available at this time.

“This case is still under investigation,” the press release stated. “If anyone has any information on this case, please contact Tyler PD at 903-531-1000.”

