Tyler police investigating pedestrian hit and run
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 8:02 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler police are investigating after a person was hit by a vehicle Saturday night.
It happened on North Broadway Avenue near Queen Street around 7:30 p.m.
Law enforcement and EMS are on the scene. It’s not yet known what the extent of the person’s injuries are.
A description of the vehicle that hit the pedestrian is not known at this time.
Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.