Tyler police investigating pedestrian hit and run

By Julian Esparza
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 8:02 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler police are investigating after a person was hit by a vehicle Saturday night.

It happened on North Broadway Avenue near Queen Street around 7:30 p.m.

Law enforcement and EMS are on the scene. It’s not yet known what the extent of the person’s injuries are.

A description of the vehicle that hit the pedestrian is not known at this time.

