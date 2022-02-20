Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Smoke visible in Murchison area is from controlled burn

Smoke from a controlled burn north of Murchison could be seen for miles Saturday. (KLTV Staff)
By Jamey Boyum
Published: Feb. 20, 2022 at 5:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Smoke could be seen for miles around the Murchison area this afternoon.

It came from a ranch off of FM 773, just north of Murchison. According to the Murchison Volunteer Fire Department, the fire is a controlled burn on private property.

Windy conditions caused smoke to spread to nearby homes, but the fire itself remained under control. MFD says the burn is being handled by private contractors and was started yesterday. The burn is scheduled to be complete today.

