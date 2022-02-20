Nacogdoches baker competing on Food Network show

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Sugar, butter, and flour are three ingredients for a baker’s success. One local baker paved her way and was chosen to compete on Food Network’s Spring Baking Championship: Easter Edition.

After just five years of business in downtown Nacogdoches, Whitney Ronzello, the owner of Blue Horse Bakery, said she’s living a dream. The self-taught baker said being on a Food Network show is something she’s always hoped for.

“I’ve always wanted to do it. It’s just always something that I thought would be a really awesome experience, and I just kind of loved the idea,” Ronzello said. “I am a bit of a competitive person, so I love the idea of kind of being able to show my stuff.”

Ronzello said she was approached by someone who was scouting for the show. She then applied and was chosen!

“I was so excited that I had made the show, but also so nervous, I guess,” Ronzello said. “It was real, and it was actually happening, something that I’ve honestly worked for since I started doing this. It is one thing to kind of check off my bucket list, and it’s kind of crazy that it is real.”

Ronzello will compete against seven different culinary experts for a prize of $25,000.

“I mean we have time limits for everything, so I’m practicing all of my different skills. I’m going with a plan, but I know I’m probably going to come up with other plans on the fly and do the best that I can to make it to the top,” Ronzello said.

The Food Network episode featuring Ronzello will air on Monday, February 28th at 9 p.m. To place a custom order with Blue Horse Bakery, you can e-mail bluehorsebakery@yahoo.com

