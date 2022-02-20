Henderson County Fair Complex has full slate of events lined up for next few months

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - KLTV’s Jamey Boyum talked with Howard Calloway, the manager of the Henderson County Fairpark Complex about upcoming events at the arena Sunday.

Next weekend, the Henderson County Fairpark Complex will host the Lone Star High School Rodeo. Calloway said the annual event will draw competitors from all over the state, and it will be “Standing room only.”

The Keep Athens Beautiful Garden Show will be held at the complex on March 5, and a Fire It Up Productions team roping competition will be held there on March 12 and 13.

For a schedule of events, visit this link.

