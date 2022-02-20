Gun Barrel City police arrest man who allegedly shot at house, broke into homes

GUN BARREL CITY Texas (KLTV) - Gun Barrel City police officers arrested a 25-yer-old man Saturday morning in connection with allegations that he fired numerous gunshots at his neighbor’s home and then broke into two other homes. At the time of the break-ins, the suspect was allegedly armed with a pistol and a machete.

Dalton Lane Cubine, of Kemp, is still being held in the Henderson County Jail on two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, two counts of burglary of a habitation, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, deadly conduct – discharge of a firearm. Collectively, his bond amount has been set at $600,000.

According to a post on the Gun Barrel City Police Department Facebook page, GBCPD received several 911 calls about a man shooting at a home in the 300 block of Wildwind at about 6:50 a.m. Saturday.

A GBCPD officer and an investigator responded and met with one of the 911 callers, who said a man who lived next door started yelling and firing a pistol at a nearby residence, the Facebook post stated.

After the officers cleared the house, they found numerous bullet holes in the home, the Facebook post stated. They also found several spent shell casings at that location.

The complainant told police the man fled to the west, and the GBCPD officer and investigator searched the area for the suspect. At the same time, residents of the Tammarack Subdivision started calling 911 to report a man with a gun.

The two GBCPD officers found the man, who was later identified as Cubine, in the 200 block of Maple Valley after another person called 911 and said a man armed with a pistol and a machete broke into her home via a window. The man allegedly entered the home as the woman ran for safety.

At that point, Cubine barricaded himself inside the home, the Facebook post stated. The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office was asked to assist, and HCSO deputies helped once they got on the scene.

After about 30 minutes, Cubine went out the home’s back door, and the GBCPD officers took him into custody without any further incident, the Facebook post stated. Law enforcement officers recovered a pistol and a machete from the home.

“During the course of the investigation, another Tammarack resident came forward and stated the suspect had entered his residence via an unlocked back sliding door and pointed a handgun at him in the 300 block of Channel,” the Facebook post stated. “A struggle ensued, and the suspect fled the residence.”

Additional charges may be pending, the Facebook post stated.

