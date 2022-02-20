Fruit tree class at Bob Wells Nursery teaches benefits of growing edible trees

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) -Rootstocks, climate zones, culling, pruning, soil, PH, pesticides, and planting were just a few of the basics that were discussed at the fruit growing tree 101 class led by Ed Donnelly today at Bob Wells Nursery at Sorelle Farms.

Ed and Rachel Donnelly are owners of the family owned and operated tree farm nursery. Rachel said there are great benefits to having an edible tree in your yard.

“It’s a very good thing in times like the pandemic when food is harder to get. It’s good to know that you can go to your own backyard, and you can harvest your own salad or your vegetables, and pick off your own fruit from your trees.”

According to a survey conducted by researchers at NYU school of Global Public Health showed that the pandemic worsened food insecurity. Ed says that growing your own fruit tree as soon as possible is a way to combat that.

“It’s very different than going to the grocery store. The fruit just tastes better, it looks better, it’s healthier, and all those things are appealing to customers that come in and start their own food production.”

Lindale resident Leonard Fleishman, has been growing trees for almost 50 years.

“I think it helps sustain a family. It brings them together; we can all plant, and we can all share in harvesting the fruit.”

Growing your own fruit tree can be a fun activity to do together with your family. It can also bring about a greater sense of appreciation for food as well as security to know you can munch on something from your backyard.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.