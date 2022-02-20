Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Fruit tree class at Bob Wells Nursery teaches benefits of growing edible trees

By Sariah Bonds
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 6:27 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) -Rootstocks, climate zones, culling, pruning, soil, PH, pesticides, and planting were just a few of the basics that were discussed at the fruit growing tree 101 class led by Ed Donnelly today at Bob Wells Nursery at Sorelle Farms.

Ed and Rachel Donnelly are owners of the family owned and operated tree farm nursery. Rachel said there are great benefits to having an edible tree in your yard.

“It’s a very good thing in times like the pandemic when food is harder to get. It’s good to know that you can go to your own backyard, and you can harvest your own salad or your vegetables, and pick off your own fruit from your trees.”

According to a survey conducted by researchers at NYU school of Global Public Health showed that the pandemic worsened food insecurity. Ed says that growing your own fruit tree as soon as possible is a way to combat that.

“It’s very different than going to the grocery store. The fruit just tastes better, it looks better, it’s healthier, and all those things are appealing to customers that come in and start their own food production.”

Lindale resident Leonard Fleishman, has been growing trees for almost 50 years.

“I think it helps sustain a family. It brings them together; we can all plant, and we can all share in harvesting the fruit.”

Growing your own fruit tree can be a fun activity to do together with your family. It can also bring about a greater sense of appreciation for food as well as security to know you can munch on something from your backyard.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lindale High School sophomore killed in crash after dodging animal
Tyler police have released the identities of the two people that were killed Tuesday night...
Tyler police: Double homicide victims, suspect identified
Big Sandy teen killed in single-vehicle crash
All eight people are residents of Palestine.
Palestine police arrest 8 during investigation of string of shootings
Jackson Davis
Man shot by Smith County deputies after allegedly pulling gun now in jail

Latest News

WEBXTRA: Flag retirement ceremony, dedication to veterans hosted in Mineola Saturday
Flag retirement ceremony, dedication to veterans hosted in Mineola Saturday
WEBXTRA: Flag retirement ceremony, dedication to veterans hosted in Mineola Saturday
WEBXTRA: Flag retirement ceremony, dedication to veterans hosted in Mineola Saturday
The two men on surveillance video are being looked for by police.
Van police looking for burglars who stole cash registers from store
FILE - The Family Dollar logo is centered above one of its variety stores in Canton, Miss.,...
Hundreds of rodents found inside Family Dollar facility; recall issued for products bought in Missouri, Arkansas