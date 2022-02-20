Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Florida woman charged, accused of stabbing husband 140 times

Florida police say they arrested 61-year-old Joan Burke after her husband was found stabbed 140...
Florida police say they arrested 61-year-old Joan Burke after her husband was found stabbed 140 times at their home.(Palm Springs Police Department)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Feb. 20, 2022 at 5:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PALM SPRINGS, Fla. (Gray News) – A 61-year-old Florida woman is accused of killing her husband by stabbing him more than 140 times.

Joan Burke appeared before a judge Sunday in a video-conference.

Officers with the Palm Springs Police Department said Burke’s son called police from the couple’s home Feb. 11. They say he told them that he discovered the body of his step-father, 62-year-old Melvin Weller.

Weller’s family said he was physically disabled.

When police arrived, they found Burke lying in a bed. She was conscious and alert, but remained silent. She was taken to a hospital for evaluation.

An autopsy revealed that Weller also suffered a skull fracture from a blow to the head with a meat cleaver.

Authorities said a motive is not yet known.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

Sheriff David McKnight died overnight Friday.
Former Marion County sheriff dies after recent illness
Tyler police investigating pedestrian hit and run
Tyler police investigating pedestrian hit and run
Tyler police investigating pedestrian hit and run
Woman dies at hospital after being struck by vehicle on N. Broadway Ave.
All eight people are residents of Palestine.
Palestine police arrest 8 during investigation of string of shootings
The two men on surveillance video are being looked for by police.
Van police looking for burglars who stole cash registers from store

Latest News

To place a custom order with Blue Horse Bakery, you can email bluehorsebakery@yahoo.com
Nacogdoches baker competing on Food Network show
Smoke from a controlled burn north of Murchison could be seen for miles Saturday. (KLTV Staff)
Smoke visible in Murchison area is from controlled burn
Officer Nicholas Vella, a 14-year veteran of the Huntington Beach Police Department, died when...
1 police officer dead, 1 hurt in offshore helicopter crash
Source: KLTV Staff
Henderson County Fair Complex has full slate of events lined up for next few months