Five killed in overnight house fire in Leon County

Deadly House Fire Colin Kinnear / CC BY-SA 2.0
By Donnie Tuggle
Published: Feb. 20, 2022 at 11:22 AM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
FLYNN, Texas (KBTX) -Leon County Sheriff Kevin Ellis confirms that a house fire claimed the lives of a family in the Flynn area of Leon County around 1:00 a.m. Sunday Morning.

The Leon County Sheriffs Office and the Texas State Fire Marshal’s Office are investigating the cause of the fire.

No other details were released at this time.

Thi story is developing and we will update when more information becomes available.

