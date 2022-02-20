Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

East Texas animal rescue works to save, find homes for dumped dogs

An East Texas volunteer rescue operation continues to try to save dumped and abandoned animals and provide them with good homes.
By Bob Hallmark
Published: Feb. 20, 2022 at 4:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAWKINS, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texas volunteer rescue operation continues to try to save dumped and abandoned animals and provide them with good homes.

“Canine Rescue 75765″ is in the Hawkins area of Wood County and was set up to care for dogs that had been dumped along county roads.

The all-volunteer operation uses limited funds to feed, house, and give veterinary care to the dogs while trying to get them adopted in the community.

Three puppies were dumped this morning.

What is problematic, is that since the operation opened, they have discovered that people from outside the county have been dumping their animals around Hawkins.

Volunteers spoke to KLTV’s Bob Hallmark about the challenges they face such as limited space, money, and volunteers.

We’ll have more on this story tonight.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff David McKnight died overnight Friday.
Former Marion County sheriff dies after recent illness
Tyler police investigating pedestrian hit and run
Tyler police investigating pedestrian hit and run
Tyler police investigating pedestrian hit and run
Woman dies at hospital after being struck by vehicle on N. Broadway Ave.
All eight people are residents of Palestine.
Palestine police arrest 8 during investigation of string of shootings
The two men on surveillance video are being looked for by police.
Van police looking for burglars who stole cash registers from store

Latest News

Source: KLTV Staff
Henderson County Fair Complex has full slate of events lined up for next few months
What we know about the 149,232 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in East Texas
WEBXTRA: Henderson County Fairpark Complex
WEBTXRA: Hawkins dog rescue shelter