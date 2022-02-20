East Texas animal rescue works to save, find homes for dumped dogs

HAWKINS, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texas volunteer rescue operation continues to try to save dumped and abandoned animals and provide them with good homes.

“Canine Rescue 75765″ is in the Hawkins area of Wood County and was set up to care for dogs that had been dumped along county roads.

The all-volunteer operation uses limited funds to feed, house, and give veterinary care to the dogs while trying to get them adopted in the community.

Three puppies were dumped this morning.

What is problematic, is that since the operation opened, they have discovered that people from outside the county have been dumping their animals around Hawkins.

Volunteers spoke to KLTV’s Bob Hallmark about the challenges they face such as limited space, money, and volunteers.

