Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

WEBXTRA: Flag retirement ceremony, dedication to veterans hosted in Mineola Saturday

WEBXTRA: Flag retirement ceremony, dedication to veterans hosted in Mineola Saturday
WEBXTRA: Flag retirement ceremony, dedication to veterans hosted in Mineola Saturday
By Bob Hallmark
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 4:15 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINEOLA, Texas (KLTV) -Autumn Wind Assisted Living in Mineola hosted a United States flag retirement ceremony and dedication to veterans Saturday.

The ceremony coincides with the anniversary of one of the most storied battles in marine corps history: Iwo Jima.

Among the veterans being honored included James Krodel, US Marine and surviving soldier of the Battle of Iwo Jima. Today marks the 77th anniversary of the Battle of Iwo Jima.

Also taking part were Boy Scouts of America-Mineola Troop 385, Daughters of the American Revolution and Heart to Heart Hospice. Scout leader David Johnson talks about the significance of the ceremony on the Iwo Jima anniversary.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lindale High School sophomore killed in crash after dodging animal
Tyler police have released the identities of the two people that were killed Tuesday night...
Tyler police: Double homicide victims, suspect identified
Big Sandy teen killed in single-vehicle crash
All eight people are residents of Palestine.
Palestine police arrest 8 during investigation of string of shootings
Jackson Davis
Man shot by Smith County deputies after allegedly pulling gun now in jail

Latest News

WEBXTRA: Flag retirement ceremony, dedication to veterans hosted in Mineola Saturday
WEBXTRA: Flag retirement ceremony, dedication to veterans hosted in Mineola Saturday
The two men on surveillance video are being looked for by police.
Van police looking for burglars who stole cash registers from store
FILE - The Family Dollar logo is centered above one of its variety stores in Canton, Miss.,...
Hundreds of rodents found inside Family Dollar facility; recall issued for products bought in Missouri, Arkansas
Sheriff David McKnight died overnight Friday.
Former Marion County sheriff dies after recent illness