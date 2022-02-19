WEBXTRA: Flag retirement ceremony, dedication to veterans hosted in Mineola Saturday

MINEOLA, Texas (KLTV) -Autumn Wind Assisted Living in Mineola hosted a United States flag retirement ceremony and dedication to veterans Saturday.

The ceremony coincides with the anniversary of one of the most storied battles in marine corps history: Iwo Jima.

Among the veterans being honored included James Krodel, US Marine and surviving soldier of the Battle of Iwo Jima. Today marks the 77th anniversary of the Battle of Iwo Jima.

Also taking part were Boy Scouts of America-Mineola Troop 385, Daughters of the American Revolution and Heart to Heart Hospice. Scout leader David Johnson talks about the significance of the ceremony on the Iwo Jima anniversary.

