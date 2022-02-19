Tyler radio personality to receive Living Legend Award at Texas Gospel Music Excellence Awards

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texas radio personality is being honored as a ‘living legend’ for his work in gospel music.

For East Texans that listen to KGLD 1330 AM & 104.9 FM in Tyler, Kenneth Butler’s name and voice are likely familiar. But do you know the man behind the mic?

Kenneth Butler inside the KGLD Radio studio in Tyler. (Blake Holland/KLTV)

“Well I have several hats here the radio station,” he said. “On-air personality, office manager and sometimes janitor!”

Butler is an East Texas native who was born and raised in Overton. He studied journalism at Tyler Junior College and public speaking at Texas College in Tyler.

He’s been with KGLD since 2004, and says his passion for radio keeps him coming back each day.

“Even before they started paying me, it was my passion,” he said.

And now Butler’s passion is being honored by the Texas Gospel Music Excellence Awards out of Houston. They’ve chosen Butler as the recipient of their Living Legend Award. It’s an honor Butler is humbly receiving.

“It means I’m old,” he said jokingly.

Outside of his radio work, Butler is a member of the Liberty Baptist Church, where he serves as a deacon, finance chairman and choir member.

He will receive his award at the 24th Annual Texas Gospel Music Excellence Awards on Friday, Feb. 25 in Houston.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.