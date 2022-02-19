‘Stop The Stench Cumberland’ group proposes City of Tyler cover $4.5 million project to stop wastewater plant odor

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - If you’ve ever had to hold your breath while driving, walking, or running near Cumberland Road, then you may already be aware of a foul smell.

There have been complaints of a bad odor coming from the City of Tyler’s south side wastewater treatment plant system off West Cumberland Road.

Meaghan Alston lives near the treatment plant.

“It’s very foul, it’s very very stinky, it smells like there’s a big leak or explosion at the sewage plant and it’s just everywhere,” Alston said.

Ray McKinney, President and CEO of Genecov Group, has led a campaign called Stop the Stink Cumberland to give a voice to residents who want to get rid of the smell.

The campaign proposed that the City of Tyler pay over $4.5 million for a treatment that would eliminate the smell. The City has respectfully declined.

Mayor Don Warren says it’s not something the city believes is the appropriate remedy.

“Short term fix to this problem is to spend $4.5 million and we don’t feel that the taxpayers should bear this expense for this small group, especially the developer who will reap benefits from having this odor eliminated,” said Mayor Warren.

McKinney says that the mayor’s argument ignores the residents who live in the area and those who visit Faulkner Park.

“The people at Faulkner Park in the new skate park or the bike trails or the tennis, all of those people that congregate there, it would ignore the needs of all those citizens to say, ‘well, we’re just going to isolate one particular citizen, whether it be a corporate or an individual, and make them bear the burden for fixing a problem that’s really a city-wide problem. Again this treatment plant services a lot of Tyler” McKinney said

Justin Webber skates at Faulkner Park nearly everyday and says he smells it every time.

“Every single day, but especially in the evenings around four o’ clock to six, it’s probably the worst. Or that’s when I notice it the most. It smells like raw sewage,” said Webber

The mayor says that there are plans in the future to move the wastewater treatment plant to an area where there are no houses...but this wont happen for 8 to 10 years.

