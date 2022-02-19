Saturday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Sunny skies today with highs in the low to mid 60s.
By Andrew Tate
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 7:29 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Sunny skies today with highs in the low to mid 60s. Light and variable winds through the afternoon. Tonight, lows in the upper 30s. Not expecting a freeze tomorrow morning, but it will be chilly. Increasing clouds through the day tomorrow with highs in the upper 60s. Beyond the weekend, it’s a wet and more wintery forecast.

Monday, the possibility of showers and thunderstorms, some could be severe. Tuesday, about the same. Wednesday and Thursday, we’ll keep rain in the forecast, and for our northwestern counties a winter mix will be possible. Through the week, temps will go from the 70s to the 40s for highs, and lows return to the upper 20s by Friday morning. Overall, nothing unusual for February. We’ve reached the point where our normal high is on the rise again, so for those that long for the hot summer days, they’re on the way. Have a great Saturday.

