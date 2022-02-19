Palestine police arrest 8 during investigation of string of shootings

PALESTINE, Texas (KLTV) - Palestine Police Department has been investigating a string of shootings that began Jan. 30. That shooting occurred on Micheaux Street near Reagan Park.

Over the next week, police say they responded to five more shootings at various Palestine residences. Those houses were on Saltworks Road, Link Street, N. Jackson, and S. Royal Street. Police say no one was injured in any of the reported shootings.

As police have investigated, they have linked the shootings to several people, they say.

On Feb. 1, police arrested Kylyn Thomas, 20, of Palestine on a warrant for assault-family violence. Police recovered a handgun during the arrest.

On Feb. 8, Andreas Hicks, 26 of Palestine, was arrested for felony assault warrants out of Collin County.

On Feb. 9, police arrested Jacques Faulk, 24, of Palestine on warrants out of Montgomery County.

On Thursday, Feb. 10, Palestine Police SWAT team, along with members of the Criminal Investigations and Patrol divisions, executed a search warrant related to the shootings. The warrant was served on a residence on Saltworks Rd.

Arrested as the warrant was served were:

Jermaryon Lane, 18 of Palestine

Jerius Fuller, 19 of Palestine

Billy Farris, 20 of Palestine

Morgan Yates, 18 of Palestine

Terinika Farris, 29 of Palestine

According to police, Lane, Fuller, and Ferris were all arrested on warrants for engaging in organized criminal activity. Judge Michael Davis set the bond for each of them at $750,000.

Each subject was also charged with marijuana possession.

Morgan Yates and Terinika Farris were charged with marijuana possession, as well, police say.

“These dangerous individuals have been committing these acts without any regard for human life. It is a miracle that no one was hurt.” PPD Chief Mark Harcrow said. “Excellent work by our Detectives and Officers that worked around the clock to get these people off the streets.”

The investigation is ongoing, and more charges are expected.

Anyone with information in this case or information on the whereabouts of Andreas Hicks may call the Palestine Police Department at 903-729-2254 or the Anderson County Crime Stoppers at 903-729-8477.

