Overnight Weather at your Fingertips

Clear and Cold tonight. Sunny and warmer on Sat. Increasing clouds on Sun...warmer still. Cloudy with rain possible on Mon and even warmer.
By Mark Scirto
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 9:17 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Lots of Sunshine on Saturday, then increasing clouds expected on Sunday. Monday through Thursday of next week, there will be fairly good chances for showers and isolated thundershowers as a cold front moves through during the day on Tuesday. Behind this front, temperatures will be chilly, but lows should remain above freezing. We are, at this time, looking for a chance of a wintry mix on Wednesday and Thursday in the form of some sleet. The area of East Texas that has the best chance for this to happen is generally along and northwest of a line from Athens to Mt. Pleasant. We will continue to monitor and pinpoint this for you very closely over the coming days. Temperatures prior to the cold front will warm into the 70s during the afternoon hours on Monday and Tuesday. High temperatures on Wednesday and Thursday are expected to reach the mid to upper 40s with lows in the middle 30s. Partly Cloudy skies on Friday of next week is expected with lows in the upper 20s and highs in the middle 50s. Have a wonderful day and a great weekend.

