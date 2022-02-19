Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Feds seek to protect rare Texas plant in the path of border wall construction

The prostrate milkweed grows close to the Rio Grande in Starr and Zapata counties and is...
The prostrate milkweed grows close to the Rio Grande in Starr and Zapata counties and is threatened by an invasive species that benefits from development, including land clearing for border security, according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.(Jessica Rodriguez for The Texas Tribune)
By Texas Tribune
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 11:16 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The construction of border barriers in the Rio Grande Valley could jeopardize a rare Texas plant’s survival, according to U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service scientists.

The federal agency on Monday proposed an endangered species designation for the prostrate milkweed, a native South Texas plant that has lost habitat to the invasive species buffelgrass, which quickly colonizes patches of land cleared for development — including for the construction of border barriers.

“Depending on the alignment, construction [of border barriers] would obliterate prostrate milkweed plants” in one area of the plant’s habitat, a U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s species status assessment report said. All known U.S. populations of prostrate milkweed are found within 8 miles of the Rio Grande, scientific studies show.

“We’ve always known it’s quite a rare species,” said Chris Best, the state botanist for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service in Texas who worked on the agency’s proposal.

The Fish and Wildlife Service will make a final decision on the endangered species designation in a year. If approved, the designation would set aside 691 acres of habitat in Starr and Zapata counties deemed critical to the plant’s survival — including land in a national wildlife refuge in Starr County where U.S. Customs and Border Protection had scheduled road improvements and planned border barrier construction. President Joe Biden paused most border barrier construction when he took office.

In Starr and Zapata counties, 24 communities of prostrate milkweed remain, according to an analysis by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. Almost 80% of those communities have very low numbers.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyler police investigating pedestrian hit and run
Woman dies at hospital after being struck by vehicle on N. Broadway Ave.
Sheriff David McKnight died overnight Friday.
Former Marion County sheriff dies after recent illness
Tyler police investigating pedestrian hit and run
Tyler police investigating pedestrian hit and run
All eight people are residents of Palestine.
Palestine police arrest 8 during investigation of string of shootings
The two men on surveillance video are being looked for by police.
Van police looking for burglars who stole cash registers from store

Latest News

An Amber Alert was issued in Texas for Lina Sardar Khil, 3 years old, after she disappeared...
Reward for information on missing San Antonio girl increased to $250K
President Joe Biden walks on the South Lawn of the White House after stepping off Marine One,...
US says Russia closer to invading Ukraine, agrees to meeting
To place a custom order with Blue Horse Bakery, you can email bluehorsebakery@yahoo.com
Nacogdoches baker competing on Food Network show
Smoke from a controlled burn north of Murchison could be seen for miles Saturday. (KLTV Staff)
Smoke visible in Murchison area is from controlled burn
Source: KLTV Staff
It’s going to take right kind of dirt for Henderson County Fair Complex’s upcoming events