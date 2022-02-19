Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Dallas man arrested in 1984 killing of aspiring model

Investigators arrested a 60-year-old Dallas man on a capital murder charge in the 1984 killing...
Investigators arrested a 60-year-old Dallas man on a capital murder charge in the 1984 killing of a 21-year-old woman(AP)
By AP
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 10:28 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
DALLAS, Texas (AP) - Investigators arrested a 60-year-old Dallas man on a capital murder charge in the 1984 killing of a 21-year-old woman after linking him to the crime through genealogical databases, prosecutors said Friday.

Edward Morgan was arrested in the killing of Mary Jane Thompson, who was also sexually assaulted, the Dallas County district attorney’s office said.

Morgan was being held Friday at the Dallas County jail. Bond was not yet listed for him, nor was an attorney.

Thompson, an aspiring model who worked at a florist’s shop and a restaurant, moved to Dallas about six months before her February 1984 death, the Dallas Morning News reported. She previously lived in Houston and Los Angeles.

Thompson was last seen two days before she was found dead behind a warehouse, strangled by her own leg warmers. She had been taking a bus to a medical clinic that turned out to be closed, the newspaper reported.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

