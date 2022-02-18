Victoria’s Secret features first model with Down syndrome

(CNN) - Sofia Jirau is Victoria’s Secret’s first model with Down syndrome.

The 24-year-old from Puerto Rico appears in a diverse campaign with a group of others to promote the lingerie brand’s new “Love Cloud” collection.

Jirau has been modeling since 2019.

In 2020, she became one of the few models with Down syndrome to walk in New York Fashion Week.

Jirau emphasizes on social media that her goal is to encourage others to pursue their dreams.

In the new Victoria’s Secret campaign, she appears with 16 other professional and non-professional models of all skin tones, ages and body sizes.

The lingerie brand’s first openly transgender model is also part of it.

The campaign is part of Victoria’s Secret’s ongoing attempts to overhaul the narrow image of sexy that it cultivated for decades.

The company said in a press statement it hopes the campaign will “reinforce Victoria’s Secret’s commitment to welcoming and celebrating all women.”

