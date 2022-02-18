Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Victoria’s Secret features first model with Down syndrome

Sofia Jirau is Victoria’s Secret’s first model with Down syndrome.
Sofia Jirau is Victoria’s Secret’s first model with Down syndrome.(Victoria's Secret via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 9:07 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Sofia Jirau is Victoria’s Secret’s first model with Down syndrome.

The 24-year-old from Puerto Rico appears in a diverse campaign with a group of others to promote the lingerie brand’s new “Love Cloud” collection.

Jirau has been modeling since 2019.

In 2020, she became one of the few models with Down syndrome to walk in New York Fashion Week.

Jirau emphasizes on social media that her goal is to encourage others to pursue their dreams.

In the new Victoria’s Secret campaign, she appears with 16 other professional and non-professional models of all skin tones, ages and body sizes.

The lingerie brand’s first openly transgender model is also part of it.

The campaign is part of Victoria’s Secret’s ongoing attempts to overhaul the narrow image of sexy that it cultivated for decades.

The company said in a press statement it hopes the campaign will “reinforce Victoria’s Secret’s commitment to welcoming and celebrating all women.”

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: Gray News Media
Authorities recover man’s body from Lake Jacksonville
A person reportedly went overboard a Carnival cruise ship in the Gulf of Mexico on Feb. 16.
Woman jumps overboard from 10th floor of Carnival cruise ship in Gulf of Mexico
Two people were found shot to death Tuesday night in the parking lot of a Tyler hotel
Tyler police investigating double homicide, suspect found with self-inflicted gunshot wound
Midland Christian School was allegedly the site of an abuse incident. Five administrators at...
5 Texas Christian school staff members arrested, charged with failure to report alleged sexual assault
Gregg County Sheriff's Office at scene where man died near Liberty City on Feb. 10
Death of man thought to be caused by animal now said to be health-related

Latest News

FILE - In this screen grab from video, former Brooklyn Center Police Officer Kim Potter stands...
LIVE: Daunte Wright’s mother says will ‘never forgive’ Kim Potter
Police begin arresting protesters in Ottawa, Canada. (Source: CTV NETWORK)
Canadian police start arresting protesters in Ottawa
Limits to lawmaker stock trading
Limits to lawmaker stock trading
Tyler police have released the identities of the two people that were killed Tuesday night...
Tyler police: Double homicide victims, suspect identified