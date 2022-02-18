Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Tyler High teacher Sharmecia Jackson awarded Teacher of the Year

Sharmecia Jackson receive annual Teacher of the year Award
Sharmecia Jackson receive annual Teacher of the year Award(Sariah Bonds)
By Sariah Bonds
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 7:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Each year, the Texas Alliance of Black School Educators (TABSE) recognizes distinguished individuals who have made local and state contributions to the education of African American educators and learners.

“I received a phone call by an executive board member, informing me I was the recipient of TABSE’s Teacher of the Year,” Tyler High Business Teacher Sharmecia Jackson said. “Words cannot explain how elated I felt to receive this coveted award.”

Jackson says that without her students this award would not be possible.

“Because without the students I wouldn’t receive the award and I just want my students to know that they are special, that they can do it, and anything is possible. Because I was in their shoes at one time and the teachers saw the potential in me. I never forget my teacher Mr. Snook from Britain, my fifth grade teacher along with my counselor Ms. Johnson, ‘cause I had struggles and they saw that ‘you’re better than that,’ and they worked with me.” said Jackson

Jacksons said she strives to be a “drum major” for her students to help keep them motivated.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were found shot to death Tuesday night in the parking lot of a Tyler hotel
Tyler police investigating double homicide, suspect found with self-inflicted gunshot wound
Gregg County Sheriff's Office at scene where man died near Liberty City on Feb. 10
Death of man thought to be caused by animal now said to be health-related
Melissa Blair, 38, is charged with 23 sex crimes involving nine students.
Tennessee woman accused of 23 sex crimes involving 9 students at a high school
Palestine mayor resigns citing accusations of harassment, assault
Bob Hallmark spoke with some residents in Gregg County who say they’ve been with the company...
Gilmer company steps in to assist customers of suddenly defunct trash service

Latest News

New law requires 24-hour livestream of voted ballots in Smith, Gregg counties
New law requires 24-hour livestream of voted ballots in Smith, Gregg counties
Law Enforcement
Law Enforcement Staffing
Custodial Staff Raises
Custodial Pay Raises
Cafe
Culinary Cafe has soft opening at new location familiar to Nacogdoches
Torres said the raise may not seem like much, but she hopes it will make a difference.
Lufkin ISD considers raise for custodial staff