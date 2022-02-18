Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Tyler Civic Theatre Center debuts ‘The Play That Goes Wrong’

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 3:20 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Cast members from the latest Tyler Civic Theatre Center production, The Play That Goes Wrong, joined Jeremy G. Butler on East Texas Now to talk about the award winning show that has been performed on Broadway and London’s West End. The cast talks about putting on this play within a play and how it lives up to the show’s name.

