Sources: 19 Austin police officers indicted over protests

FILE - In this May 30, 2020 file photo, people help a protester after he was shot with a rubber bullet under Interstate 35 freeway in Austin Texas while protesting the death of George Floyd. A group of doctors in Austin is warning police not to use so-called “less lethal” munitions for crowd control after they treated people who were severely hurt during protests in May. In a letter published Friday, Aug. 14, in the New England Journal of Medicine, 12 doctors from the Dell Seton Medical Center at The University of Texas say Austin police who fired bean bag rounds caused injuries including bleeding on the brain and a skull fracture.((Ricardo B. Brazziell/Austin American-Statesman via AP, File))
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 12:32 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - A Texas grand jury has indicted 19 Austin police officers on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for their actions during 2020 protests over racial injustice that spread nationwide after the killing of George Floyd, according to people familiar with the matter.

Multiple people spoke to The Associated Press Thursday on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the case publicly.

It ranks among the most indictments on a single police department in the U.S. over tactics used by officers during the widespread protests.

Word of the indictments came hours after Austin city leaders approved paying $10 million to two people injured by police in the protests.

