POLICE: Double homicide victms, suspect identified

By Nahum Lopez
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 8:42 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Friday morning Tyler Police officials released the identities of the two people that were killed Tuesday night along with the name of the man they say was the shooter.

Grasiela De Paz Rodriguez, a 34-year-old female from Tyler, and Alvaro Israel Martinez, a 23-year-old male from Tyler were found shot to death Tuesday night in the parking lot of a Tyler hotel.

According to a press release from the Tyler Police Department, on Tuesday, February 15, 2022, at around 9:50 p.m., the department received multiple calls about a shooting at the LaQuinta Inn located at 6702 S. Broadway Ave. Footage of the incident was captured by hotel surveillance cameras in the parking lot.

Upon arrival, officers located a vehicle in the parking lot with the bodies of Rodriguez & Martinez who had been shot multiple times.

Later officers responded to a tip in their investigation that led them to a residence where the alleged shooter was hiding. Entry was made into the home, where Javier Estrada, a 30-year-old male from Tyler was found dead with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Grasiela Rodriguez and Javier Estrada had children together but were estranged at the time of the homicide, said officials.

