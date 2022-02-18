Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Pedestrian killed in Marshall after being struck by vehicle

A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle near the intersection of Garber St. and West Grand Ave.(Marshall Police Department)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 2:40 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle Thursday evening in Marshall.

According to a report by the Marshall Police Department, at around 6:30 p.m. Thursday, a driver called 911 stating he had struck a pedestrian while driving westbound near the intersection of West Grand Avenue and Garber Street. Upon arrival at the scene, first responders found a pedestrian lying in the roadway near a pickup with significant front end damage.

The pedestrian, Arturo Vargas, 71, of Marshall, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said that there is no evidence the driver of the pickup was impaired and no charges have been filed at this time.

