Panda Biotech planning to open later this year

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Plans are moving forward for Panda Biotech after securing their location north of Wichita Falls last June.

“We are so excited that we have officially commenced construction at the facility,” Dixie Carter, CEO of Panda Biotech, said. ”All the engineering is complete, all the equipment is ordered and on schedule.”

If everything goes as planned, operations are set to start this October. When production beings, they’ll have around 60 employees. Their crews will process around 10 tons per hour.

“That number could grow closer to 150 or more at full capacity,” Carter said.

Carter adds their machinery can process hemp into material that can be used in clothing, and other equipment would need to be used in different ways.

“We’ll let the demand dictate how we grow the facility and so that will be really exciting to see you know where industrial hemp is going to go in the appeal business,” Carter said.

With hemp only being legalized in Texas just a few years ago, Panda Biotech will initially look elsewhere to buy their crop.

“Right now we will be mostly sourcing it from Oklahoma where they’ve been growing industrial hemp for years,” Carter said. “Hopefully very soon it will all be sourced locally.”

The company has distributed over 60 tons of free hemp seed to Texas farmers. This, along with educational programs through Texas A&M AgriLife, aims to get more people planting hemp. The long-term goal is to one day buy solely from Texoma farmers.

Carter said they’ve received thousands of job applications to work at the Wichita Falls facility. The company plans on hiring HR staff to process these in the next few months.

