Palestine City Council formally accepts resignation of former mayor

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Officials formally accepted Dana Goolsby’s resignation as mayor on Friday during a special meeting of the Palestine City Council.

The council also called for a special election to be held this spring to choose Goolsby’s successor.

For now, the council appointed Vicky Chivers as mayor pro tem until the May 7 election.

Goolsby gave initial notice of her resignation to the city via an email, but made her intentions public in a post on her personal Facebook page on Saturday, citing accusations of harassment and assault.

“We received her resignation via email on Saturday. It was too late for us to add to Monday’s meeting,” said Palestine City Manager Teresa Herrera. “I can’t comment on any of the additional charges that have been filed by her or against her. We’ve got a mayor pro tem in place and will operate with five council members until May.”

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.