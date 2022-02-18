Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Overnight Weather at your Fingertips

Clearing Skies overnight tonight. Cold! Lows in the upper 20s. Less Wind. Sunny and Cool on Fri...a bit warmer on Sat.
By Mark Scirto
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 9:38 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Temperatures continue to drop out there tonight and should settle in the upper 20s overnight. After a very windy day today, winds should settle quite a bit tonight. Clouds should continue to slowly diminish overnight tonight leaving us with a sunny sky on Friday and Saturday. Cold mornings ahead for Friday and Saturday, then we start warming quickly. Our next cold front is scheduled to move through ETX on Tuesday of next week bringing with it some showers/thundershowers. Needed rainfall, I might add. Rain chances increase on Monday and remain fairly good through at least Thursday of next week. Very warm and humid days are expected on Monday and Tuesday, then much cooler temperatures are expected on Wednesday and Thursday. Low temperatures remain well above freezing, so no threat of wintry precipitation at this time. Rainfall totals are expected to exceed 1.00″ during this 4-day period which would be a gift to a dry East Texas. Looks like it will be windy, once again, starting on Monday and continuing through Thursday...starting out of the south on Monday and Tuesday morning, shifting to a northerly wind behind the cold front. Presently, no severe weather is expected, but, as always, we will monitor it for you very carefully. There is a chance for some wintry mix on Wednesday and Thursday of next week with most of it expected over the NW sections of East Texas. Still several days away so as it gets closer, we will update you often. Have a great day. Stay Warm.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were found shot to death Tuesday night in the parking lot of a Tyler hotel
Tyler police investigating double homicide, suspect found with self-inflicted gunshot wound
Gregg County Sheriff's Office at scene where man died near Liberty City on Feb. 10
Death of man thought to be caused by animal now said to be health-related
Melissa Blair, 38, is charged with 23 sex crimes involving nine students.
Tennessee woman accused of 23 sex crimes involving 9 students at a high school
Palestine mayor resigns citing accusations of harassment, assault
Bob Hallmark spoke with some residents in Gregg County who say they’ve been with the company...
Gilmer company steps in to assist customers of suddenly defunct trash service

Latest News

Sunny with cold AMs through Sat. Warming on Sun. Rain Mon-Thu with a chance of a Wintry Mix...
Overnight Weather At Your Fingertips
Well...the cold front has made its entrance. We do warm into the weekend, however.
Evening Weather at your Fingertips
Well...the cold front has made its entrance. We do warm into the weekend, however.
Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
Thursday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Thursday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips