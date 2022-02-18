East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! It’s a chilly start with temperatures below freezing and even a light wind causing wind chills in the 20s. Expect any clouds this morning to quickly clear out with sunshine and temperatures in the 50s this afternoon. More sunshine this weekend with temperatures warming into the 60s each afternoon. Clouds begin to increase Sunday afternoon and chances for rain are back by Monday morning. Scattered showers become likely on Tuesday with a cold front that will drop temperatures for the rest of the week. Another cold front by the end of the week could bring a light wintry mix of rain and sleet.

