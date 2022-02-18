Man shot by Smith County deputies after allegedly pulling gun now in jail

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Flint man who was shot after he allegedly pulled a gun on Smith County Sheriff’s Office deputies Saturday night has been booked into the county jail.

Jackson Lee Davis, 25, is being held in the Smith County Jail on three counts of aggravated assault against a public servant. He was booked into the jail on Thursday, and his collective bond amount has been set at $250,000.

According to a press release, SCSO Dispatch received a call about someone firing a gun n the 18000 block of US Highway 69 in Flint at about 11:57 p.m. Saturday, according to a press release. The first deputy who arrived at the scene saw a vehicle in the parking lot.

As the SCSO was trying to determine the vehicle’s ownership, a man got out of the vehicle and walked toward the deputy with a book in one hand and his other hand extended into the small of his back.

“The responding deputy was attempting to talk to the subject as a second Smith County Sheriff’s deputy arrived as backup,” the press release stated. “At that time, the subject threw the book towards the first arriving deputy and retreated behind a concrete light pole base in the parking lot.”

At that point, the man allegedly pulled a semiautomatic pistol from his waistband and pointed it toward the deputies as they were attempting to talk to him. After the suspect ignored the deputies’ commands to drop the weapon, both of them drew their weapons and fired at the man, who was hit once in the upper stomach area, the press release stated.

The man fell to the ground and “was separated from the weapon” as additional backup assistance from the Bullard Police Department arrived at the scene.

“The officers retrieved the subject’s semi-automatic pistol, and one of the responding Bullard officers initiated first aid to the subject,” the press release stated. “Emergency medical assistance was dispatched to the scene and arrived a short time later.”

The suspect’s family members were notified of the situation.

State District Judge Austin Reeve Jackson issued an aggravated assault on a public servant arrest warrant for the suspect, who remains in a local hospital. Jackson set the man’s bond amount at $75,000.

Smith thanked both the City of Bullard Police Department and the Texas Rangers investigative team for their rapid response, the press release stated. He also commended the law enforcement officers involved for their professionalism as well as their restraint in this situation.

“These are the dreaded calls you receive in the middle of the night, but I’m thankful that everyone is safe,” Smith said in the press release.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.