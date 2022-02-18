Lufkin police arrest woman following stolen vehicle chase

LUFKIN, Texas (News Release) - A short time ago, Lufkin Police arrested a Huntington woman following a chase in a stolen vehicle.

Lindsay Bailey, 33, was taken into custody at 12:50 p.m. on state Highway 103 east, following a multi-agency pursuit that began around 12:15 p.m. on North Timberland Drive.

The chase began after Bailey stole a blue, 2021 GMC AT4 pickup from a tire shop in the 900 block of North Timberland Drive. Witnesses told officers that she headed eastbound on Loop 287.

The pursuit then went from FM 842 to 103 east outbound. After traveling several farm-to-market roads off 103 east, Bailey cut through a cemetery and headed inbound toward Lufkin. The truck’s tires were spiked multiple times by different agencies throughout the 30-minute pursuit. With no tread left on any of the tires, Bailey lost control and crashed into a power pole across from a Dollar General on 103 east.

Bailey was taken into custody without incident following the crash. She was not injured in the wreck.

The incident marks Bailey’s eighth Angelina County arrest including an arrest on Jan. 22 for stealing a vehicle in Lufkin.

We would like to thank all the agencies who assisted in Bailey’s arrest including Angelina County Sheriff’s Office, Texas Department of Public Safety, Texas Parks & Wildlife, Pct. 1 Constable Tom Selman, and Pct. 3 Constable Chad Wilson.

