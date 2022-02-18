Longview officials investigating storage building fire near vacant restaurant

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview firefighters made quick work of a storage building fire Thursday evening.

At around 5:45 p.m. firefighters responded to a call about a storage building fire in a busy area of town. The fire was in a storage building on the property of a vacant Greek restaurant on Loop 281 near Gilmer Road. This is near a Taco Bell.

The fire was put out quickly before it spread to other buildings. No injuries were reported.

Fire officials will investigate the cause of the fire.

