Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Longview officials investigating storage building fire near vacant restaurant

The fire was put out quickly before it spread to other buildings. No injuries were reported.
The fire was put out quickly before it spread to other buildings. No injuries were reported.(KLTV/jamey Boyum)
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 7:05 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview firefighters made quick work of a storage building fire Thursday evening.

At around 5:45 p.m. firefighters responded to a call about a storage building fire in a busy area of town. The fire was in a storage building on the property of a vacant Greek restaurant on Loop 281 near Gilmer Road. This is near a Taco Bell.

The fire was put out quickly before it spread to other buildings. No injuries were reported.

Fire officials will investigate the cause of the fire.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were found shot to death Tuesday night in the parking lot of a Tyler hotel
Tyler police investigating double homicide, suspect found with self-inflicted gunshot wound
Gregg County Sheriff's Office at scene where man died near Liberty City on Feb. 10
Death of man thought to be caused by animal now said to be health-related
Melissa Blair, 38, is charged with 23 sex crimes involving nine students.
Tennessee woman accused of 23 sex crimes involving 9 students at a high school
Palestine mayor resigns citing accusations of harassment, assault
Bob Hallmark spoke with some residents in Gregg County who say they’ve been with the company...
Gilmer company steps in to assist customers of suddenly defunct trash service

Latest News

Ballot Box Cameras
Ballot Box Cameras
Law Enforcement
Law Enforcement Staffing
Cafe
Culinary Cafe
Custodial Staff Raises
Custodial Pay Raises
Sharmecia Jackson receive annual Teacher of the year Award
Tyler High teacher Sharmecia Jackson awarded Teacher of the Year