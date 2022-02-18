Lindale teen killed in crash after dodging animal

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Thursday night crash left one teen dead dead and another injured.

According to a preliminary report by the Texas Department of Public Safety, the driver of a 2002 Toyota Camry was traveling east on County Road 472 when they took evasive action to avoid a wild animal in the roadway. The vehicle ran off the road to the right, striking several trees and ejecting a 16-year-old male.

The ejected passenger was not wearing his seatbelt and was pronounced dead at the scene.

