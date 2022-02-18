Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Jacksonville man gets life for 2018 murder

Jacolbe Kirby was found guilty of capital murder in the 2018 shooting death of Malcolm Hunter, Jr.(Cherokee County Jail)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 3:03 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Jacksonville man charged with shooting and killing a man in his own home was found guilty and sentenced to prison.

Jacolbe Kirby, of Jacksonville, was charged with capital murder in 2018 after witnesses say he kicked in the front door of a Jacksonville home and shot Malcolm Hunter, Jr. while he was sleeping. Kirby’s trial began Monday and concluded Thursday.

Cherokee County District Court Judge Michael Davis sentenced Kirby to life in prison without the chance of parole.

