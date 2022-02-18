Jacksonville man gets life for 2018 murder

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Jacksonville man charged with shooting and killing a man in his own home was found guilty and sentenced to prison.

Jacolbe Kirby, of Jacksonville, was charged with capital murder in 2018 after witnesses say he kicked in the front door of a Jacksonville home and shot Malcolm Hunter, Jr. while he was sleeping. Kirby’s trial began Monday and concluded Thursday.

Cherokee County District Court Judge Michael Davis sentenced Kirby to life in prison without the chance of parole.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.