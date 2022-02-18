Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Introducing Devyn Shea: New East Texas Now host makes her debut

Devyn Shea, a new host for East Texas Now, made her debut Friday afternoon.
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 1:11 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The six-month search for a second East Texas Now host has ended. Devyn Shea, a Dallas native, has joined the ranks and will be sharing East Texas Now hosting duties with Jeremy Butler.

East Texas Now used to go from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., and the live streaming show once had two hosts. Former ETN host Kayla Lyons, who is missed and loved, moved on to another job.

“I’m so happy to be here,” Shea said during her debut Friday afternoon. “I can’t wait for us to get to know each other better.

Shea explained that she and her husband spend about six years in Los Angeles, where she worked in the film and entertainment industry.

About a year after Shea and her husband got married, they moved back to Texas, so they could be closer to family. They purchased a house, and in the last two years, they added two sons and a dog to their family.

“I’m just really excited to get started. I’m really excited to be here,” Shea said. “I love being inside the newsroom, the excitement in the newsroom, and being able to hear everything going and the hubbub.”

Shea has been learning the ropes and observing from behind the scenes since Monday.

To contact Shea, e-mail her at devyn.shea@kltv.com.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

