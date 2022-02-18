Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Henderson ISD approves two retention incentives for full-time employees

Henderson ISD
Henderson ISD((Source: Henderson ISD))
By Arthur Clayborn and Christian Terry
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 4:31 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
HENDERSON, Texas (KLTV) - The Henderson ISD Board of Trustees have unanimously voted to approve two $2,000 incentives for staff in the district.

The first February incentive is eligible to full-time employees of the district who worked during the last year while the second September incentive will be eligible to full-time staff who stay with the district.

These incentives are a way for the district to say thank you to employees who stayed with them through the challenges brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Our board and superintendent have seen how hard they worked and they just want to say thank you for their effort and how much time, even though they had a financial burden with all this. This is a way for the district to say thank you. That we appreciate your hard work and we want you back next year,” said Amanda Wallace, Assistant Superintendent of Personnel and Policy at Henderson ISD.

