Friday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

Sunny and cool today. Warming up over the weekend!
By Cody Gottschalk
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 11:54 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Happy Friday, East Texas! After a cloudy, rainy, and windy day yesterday, we are in for quite a treat with today’s forecast! Conditions will remain a bit on the cool side this afternoon as highs will likely only warm into the lower to middle 50s with a calming north wind. Skies will be beautiful and mostly sunny this afternoon and will remain clear this evening, so expect a quick drop into the lower 40s by around 8 PM. Our weekend is looking fantastic with sunshine and 60s for highs. Clouds build back in Sunday afternoon, then showers and storms become possible once more for Monday and Tuesday of next week as our next strong cold front sets up to move through the area. Likely rain chances look to stick around behind the cold front as well, so you will want to keep the umbrella close for Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and even Thursday of next week. Here’s hoping we can get some good soaking rains to help with our moderate to severe drought conditions, but don’t expect to see too much sunshine next week so get your fill this weekend!

