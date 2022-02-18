Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Former teacher sentenced after admitting to sex crimes, giving students tainted cupcakes

Cynthia Perkins
Cynthia Perkins(WAFB)
By WAFB staff and Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 10:55 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIVINGSTON, La. (WAFB/Gray News) – A former teacher in Louisiana who admitted to giving her students tainted cupcakes among other child sex crimes was sentenced Friday to 40 years in prison.

Warning: some may find details of the case graphic

According to WAFB, Cynthia Perkins issued an apology in court to her family, former friends, former coworkers, students, victims and Livingston parish before her sentencing.

Perkins accepted a plea deal from prosecutors in exchange for testifying against her ex-husband Dennis Perkins.

She pleaded guilty Feb. 14 to second-degree rape, production of child pornography, and mingling of harmful substances.

Per the plea deal, Cynthia had to agree to certain facts in the case such as assisting her husband in the sexual assault of a juvenile, helping him film a juvenile while bathing, and lacing desserts with Dennis’ semen before giving them to school-aged children.

The former teacher was sentenced to 40 years at hard labor without benefit of probation or parole. Additionally, she will be required to register as a sex offender for life.

Dennis Perkins has pleaded not guilty to the charges. His trial begins May 9.

Copyright 2022 WAFB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: Gray News Media
Authorities recover man’s body from Lake Jacksonville
Tyler police have released the identities of the two people that were killed Tuesday night...
Tyler police: Double homicide victims, suspect identified
A person reportedly went overboard a Carnival cruise ship in the Gulf of Mexico on Feb. 16.
Woman jumps overboard from 10th floor of Carnival cruise ship in Gulf of Mexico
Lindale High School sophomore killed in crash after dodging animal
Two people were found shot to death Tuesday night in the parking lot of a Tyler hotel
Tyler police investigating double homicide, suspect found with self-inflicted gunshot wound

Latest News

A Ukrainian National guard soldier guards a mobile checkpoint together with the Ukrainian...
Ukrainian rebels evacuate civilians to Russia amid crisis
Former Minnesota officer Kim Potter speaks at her sentencing hearing. (Source: POOL CNN)
'I am so sorry': Kim Potter makes statement at sentencing hearing
FILE - In this screen grab from video, former Brooklyn Center Police Officer Kim Potter stands...
Daunte Wright’s mom: Justice system ‘murdered’ son ‘all over again’
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart celebrates after the College Football Playoff championship...
College Football Playoff to remain 4 teams through ‘25 after expansion talks fail
The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Department in Michigan says the mother was driving when her SUV...
SUV flips over into Michigan pond, 3 young boys killed