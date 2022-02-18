First Tee Golf - Greater Tyler seeking coaches

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Golf enthusiasts with a desire to be a mentor or role model to aspiring young golfers have a new opportunity available.

First Tee Golf - Greater Tyler is seeking applicants to fill a coach role with the organization. The position would help teach golf to young golfers, in addition to teach life skills via the First Tee Golf curriculum. Commitments would include instruction for one-and-a-half to three hours per week for up to seven weeks with available fall, spring and summer sessions. Additionally there will also be team play sessions for two to four hours per week for up to eight weeks.

All applicants must complete a training course and background check.

For more information, visit firstteegreatertyler.org.

