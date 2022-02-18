Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
East Texas veteran remembers pilot known as ‘Candy Bomber’

By Bob Hallmark
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 3:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - His post-World War 2 act of compassion made him a legend with German children, who simply knew him as the ‘Candy Bomber.’

World War 2 pilot Colonel Gail Halvorsen died on Wednesday at the age of 101. But he is being remembered by an East Texas veteran and pilot, as a hero for his ingenuity and his selfless act of kindness.

Halverson is best remembered as the pilot who began the practice of dropping candy by parachute to German children during the Soviet blockage in 1948.

East Texas veteran and pilot Steve Dean knew the colonel.

