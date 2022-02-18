Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

City of Jacksonville to purchase Cherokee Ranch Golf Club

Cherokee Ranch Golf Club clubhouse
Cherokee Ranch Golf Club clubhouse(KLTV)
By Jeff Chavez
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 1:43 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KLTV) - The Jacksonville City Council approved the purchase of the Cherokee Ranch Golf Club, earlier this month.

It is a joint effort between the city, the Jacksonville Economic Development Corporation and the Cherokee Ranch Golf Club.

The  $2.36 million investment includes the 187 acre golf course and clubhouse. Jacksonville City Manager James Hubbard said that there are for the city to turn the clubhouse into a new civic center.

Hubbard said he hopes the deal will be finalized by Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: Gray News Media
Authorities recover man’s body from Lake Jacksonville
Tyler police have released the identities of the two people that were killed Tuesday night...
Tyler police: Double homicide victims, suspect identified
A person reportedly went overboard a Carnival cruise ship in the Gulf of Mexico on Feb. 16.
Woman jumps overboard from 10th floor of Carnival cruise ship in Gulf of Mexico
Lindale High School sophomore killed in crash after dodging animal
Two people were found shot to death Tuesday night in the parking lot of a Tyler hotel
Tyler police investigating double homicide, suspect found with self-inflicted gunshot wound

Latest News

A Ukrainian National guard soldier guards a mobile checkpoint together with the Ukrainian...
White House accuses Russia of being behind cyberattacks on Ukraine’s defense ministry, banks
Big Sandy teen killed in single-vehicle crash
c
Introducing Devyn Shea: New East Texas Now host makes her debut
Lindale High School sophomore killed in crash after dodging animal