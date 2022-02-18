City of Jacksonville to purchase Cherokee Ranch Golf Club

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KLTV) - The Jacksonville City Council approved the purchase of the Cherokee Ranch Golf Club, earlier this month.

It is a joint effort between the city, the Jacksonville Economic Development Corporation and the Cherokee Ranch Golf Club.

The $2.36 million investment includes the 187 acre golf course and clubhouse. Jacksonville City Manager James Hubbard said that there are for the city to turn the clubhouse into a new civic center.

Hubbard said he hopes the deal will be finalized by Tuesday.

