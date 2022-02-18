Bullard ISD calls $103 million bond election

From Bullard ISD

BULLARD, Texas (News Release) - During a special meeting on Friday, Feb. 18, the Bullard ISD Board of Trustees unanimously called for a bond election on May 7, 2022. The election follows the recommendation of a Facility Advisory Committee to address current district facilities, campus capacities, and projected growth in enrollment.

The 40-50 stakeholders committee, including parents, teachers, staff, and community members, met three times during December and January to tour facilities and discuss district needs.

To address the committee’s recommendations, Bullard Bond 2022 will ask voters to consider two propositions on the May 7 ballot as the first phase in the district’s long-range facility plan:

Proposition A - $82M

● A new middle school campus to house 6th, 7th, and 8th grades

● An addition to join Bullard Primary and Bullard Elementary as one elementary campus

● Renovations to existing Bullard Middle School to become an intermediate campus

● Addition and renovation to the Bullard High School kitchen and cafeteria

Proposition B - $21M

● New baseball, softball, and tennis complex

● New multipurpose facility

If both propositions pass, a district homeowner will see a school tax increase of approximately $5.98 a month (based on a $100,000 home). However, there will be no tax increase for taxpayers 65 years of age and older who have applied for and received the “age 65 freeze of school homestead taxes.”

For more information, visit www.BullardBond.com.

