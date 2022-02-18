Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Big Sandy teen killed in single-vehicle crash

(GRAY)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 1:29 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BIG SANDY, Texas (KLTV) - A single-vehicle crash Thursday night left one teen dead and another seriously injured.

According to a preliminary report by the Texas Department of Public Safety, the 17-year-old driver of a 1996 Pontiac Firebird was traveling west on White Oak Road when the vehicle topped a hill and, for reasons unknown at this time, ran off the roadway to the right and entered the north side bar ditch of White Oak Road. After entering the ditch, the vehicle struck several trees.

The passenger, also a 17 year old male, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver was transported by helicopter in serious condition to Christus Trinity Mother Frances - Tyler.

