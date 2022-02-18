Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Better East Texas: Biden administration’s energy policy bad for Texas, country

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 11:50 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - We have heard of the political wrangling about passing federal legislation that will improve roadways, rebuild bridges, and improve the general infrastructure of our country. But what is not included in that discussion is the updating of our energy infrastructure.

It is always a separate discussion. In fact, the Biden administration has been resolute in its domestic energy policy, and it has been a mistake. First was the cancelation of the Keystone pipeline, followed by threats on limiting domestic drilling, and now, with the current unrest across the world, specifically with Russia, we are seeing gas prices go through the roof.

In Texas, a gallon of gas is about 1 dollar more than it was a year ago, and while that is lower than the record high, it is possible that we could see record highs if there are no changes in policy, practices, and a contraction in the political tension. When you join this spike in gas prices with the other inflation metrics, Americans are absolutely, without question, paying for these federal policies.

This isn’t just about the health of the energy sector in Texas, this is about what is smart and rational for the entire country’s economy. We just can’t sustain this amount of inflation for much longer. We need domestic-based solutions that insulate as much of our infrastructure as possible from outside influence and impact. It is that simple. It is just to be seen if the current federal leaders will get that message. Acting with responsibility to our country is required, and that will make for a Better East Texas.

