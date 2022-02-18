Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Archivist: Trump took classified documents to Mar-a-Lago

FILE - Former President Donald Trump prepares to take the stage during a rally in Perry, Ga.,...
FILE - Former President Donald Trump prepares to take the stage during a rally in Perry, Ga., on Sept. 25, 2021. Trump is stepping up his election-year effort to dominate the Republican Party with a Saturday rally in Arizona in which he plans to castigate anyone who dares to question his lie that the 2020 presidential election was stolen, likely including the state's GOP governor, Doug Ducey. (AP Photo/Ben Gray, File)(Ben Gray | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 1:45 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — The 15 boxes of White House records that were stored at former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence contained items marked as classified national security information, the National Archives and Records Administration said Friday.

The agency said the matter has been referred to the Justice Department.

In a response to a Feb. 9 letter to the House Committee on Oversight and Reform, the National Archives confirmed reports that Trump took government records with him down to Florida after he left office in January 2021.

House lawmakers had opened an investigation and the National Archives has reportedly asked the Justice Department to look into the matter. The Justice Department and the FBI have not yet said what, if anything, they’ll do.


