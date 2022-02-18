Andrews doctor delivers 4000th baby of career

Andrews, Texas (KOSA) -

Be my, be my baby, the 4000th baby to be exact. Dr. Rand Waddingham of the Permian Regional Medical Center delivered his 4000th baby this morning.

Leilani Villa was born around 8am, coming in at 6 pounds and ten ounces. As for the delivery? Her mother is doing well.

“It went smooth, everything went very smooth with the baby. My first delivery, Waddingham was my doctor for the first one, and my husband, they did an amazing job.”, Maira Villa, the mother, told CBS7.

Even right after birth, Maira was grateful for the people who cared the most.

“I have a great support system, husband is always there for me. I want to thank him personally because he’s done an amazing job being a dad.”

Maira didn’t know until she delivered Leilani that her baby was the magic 4000th. She even got a 100 dollar target gift card and a goody bag filled with baby toys and supplies.

But for Dr. Waddingham, his work is far from over. He’s watched some of the babies he’s delivered grow up, and then in turn deliver their own babies!

“I take care of children as well, so i get to stay with the families. I’ve delivered numerous children of families and even grandchildren, which has been fun, to deliver the children of people that I’ve delivered.”

And as for the baby? She was in calm, serene spirits during my whole visit there, perhaps a sign of smooth sailing to come.

Dr. Waddingham looks forward to delivering even more babies, but he said he probably won’t see his 8000th. He’s been doing this for over 20 years.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.